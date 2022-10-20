🚨#ALERT | There is already a possible date #Super classic 2023

📌 The semifinal between River and Banfield for the 2020 Champions trophy will finally not be played this year

📌 Today it was decided in the Executive Committee that this meeting be on 2/22/23

📌The winner’s final against #Mouth it will be 3/1/23 pic.twitter.com/l6nODCSxRk

— double yellow (@okdobleamarilla) October 19, 2022