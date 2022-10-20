The Executive Committee of the Argentine Football Association resolved that the 2020 Champions Trophy, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 between Boca Juniors and the winner between River and Banfield, teams that will play a semifinal on Wednesday February 22 of the same year to define the other finalist.
In the first term and according to the regulations, the 2020 Champions Trophy had to face champion of the 2019/20 Super League and the winner of the 2020 Diego Maradona Cup, but since “Xeneize” won both trophies, the AFA determined that the runner-up of that Super League (River) and the runner-up of the Diego Maradona Cup (Banfield) play a tiebreaker to define the finalist, so the chance to witness a Superclásico again is more latent than ever.
Meanwhile, the 2022 Champions Trophy will be played on Sunday, November 6 of this year. For having been the champion of the 2022 Professional League Cup against Tigre, Boca is already a finalist here too, and if Hugo Ibarra’s men are crowned in this 2022 Professional League, their rival will have to be defined in a tiebreaker, which would take held on Wednesday, November 2, in a stadium to be defined.
We must also be attentive to what happens with the current domestic competition, because there may be equality in points and therefore a tiebreaker between 2 or more clubs: in that case, the same will be played after 72 hours completed the participation of the teams on the date 27, as established by the Regulation. If this happens, the semifinals and/or final of the Argentine Cup they will be postponed
