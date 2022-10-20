In these hours the world of television and entertainment in general is experiencing a real mourning. It has gone out forever Wayne Mark Doylethe creator of the famous soap opera A Place in the Sun. Following the man’s disappearance, many soap fans are asking questions about his future.

Wayne Mark Doyle, together with Adam Bowen and Gino Ventriglia and Michele Zatta twenty-six years ago gave birth to one of the soap opera longer than the Italian small screen: A Place in the Sun. With Mark’s death, Italian television is experiencing a real life mourningas well as loyal viewers of the soap opera.

After Wayne Mark Doyle passed away, one was disclosed farewell letter that Wayne himself wrote before his disappearance. These were his last words:

Laugh often and a lot. Win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children. Earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends. Leaving the world a little better, be it with a healthy child, a small garden or a redeemed status. photo

Finally, concluding, the creator of A Place in the Sun he wrote:

Knowing that even one person has breathed better because you have lived is to have been successful. Hi my friends, you have been a wonderful carousel. Wayne Mark Doyle.

Needless to say, the news of the disappearance Wayne’s left everyone speechless. There have been many who have clung to ache of the author’s family writing sweet words for him.

Among the many we can read:

26 years ago you started A Place in the Sun… today you leave us precious words once again… Thanks for everything Wayne.

At the moment we do not know what the future of the soap will be; we just have to wait for the next few days to find out.