Since it went on sale, the PlayStation 5 became a highly coveted device, that is because the distribution of the Sony device was extremely scarce due to the lack of electronic components. This has been maintained for a couple of years since 2020, but it seems that the landscape is going to change in a short time, or so the company mentions. Based on recent comments from Jim Ryan, everyone who wants a console will have a much easier time finding it in the coming months. Since December Sony commented that distribution problems were about to improve, so Ryan’s statement would be the first reflection of what he expects soon in stores. It is worth mentioning that this is more for the United States, since in regions such as Latin America the inventory of the console remains stable, it is even easier to see them in stores. Of course, since the price is double taking out the conversion of the local currency, it is likely that people are waiting for a discount that may not happen. Via: Kotaku



Editor’s note: It was recently reported that the console has already sold more than 30 million units, so with more of them within reach, it would not be surprising if it reaches at least 40 million this year. The post Will the PS5 shortage end in 2023? first appeared on Atomix.

#PS5 #shortage