The Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) presented to the Senate of the Republic the candidacy of Omar Mejía Castelazo to be one of the deputy governors of the Governing Board of Banco de México (Banxico).

Through a statement, the agency highlighted that the economist has 20 years of experience in the analysis of monetary policy issues, financial administration, public and banking finance, government treasury and infrastructure projects.

The Treasury added that Mejía Castelazo has held the positions of sub-treasurer of the federal government and general director of Financial Administration of the Government of Mexico City.

“Graduated from UNAM’s Economics degree, with a specialization in monetary and financial economics, he has a solid academic foundation and extensive experience to fulfill this responsibility,” read a statement.

Likewise, the SCHP highlighted that the candidate serves as an advisor to the Governing Board since 2019, a position from which he has participated in matters related to commercial banking, credit, the payment system and the issuance of banknotes and coins.

“The foregoing gives this candidate an important position to appreciate and understand the changes in monetary cycles, both abroad and in our country,” he added.

If elected, Mejía Castelazo would replace Gerardo Esquivel, who was economic adviser to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his 2018 electoral campaign and who had anticipated that he would return to academic life if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not ratify him for another term as deputy governor at Banxico.