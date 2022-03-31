The recent delivery of the Oscars had viewers excited and somewhat disappointed. One of the moments that, unfortunately, became the talk of the networks was the slap he gave him Will Smith to Chris Rock, due to a malicious prank on Jada Pinkett-Smith. The event silenced a theater full of laughter, as the shouts of the popular “Prince of Rap” from his seat made it clear that it was not an orchestrated sequence.

Smith’s unexpected response not only caused surprise among the famous figures of the show, but also the reaction of the Academy, which has not hesitated to sentence the actor’s actions. Although they had already commented on the controversy, many wondered if the statuette would be withdrawn.

Now, a Variety report has shared a statement from the film organization, in which it is made clear that the protagonist of “Richard Method” could face severe consequences, since a “disciplinary procedure” has already been initiated under which they would analyze different sanctions to apply an exemplary punishment.

Will Smith won an Oscar for best actor for “King Richard.” Photo: diffusion

An important point of the new ‘statement’ is that the Academy mentions having asked Will Smith to retire, after the embarrassing altercation with Chris Rock; however, the Hollywood star refused to do so.

For now, it is not known what kind of measures will be taken around the fact, but this impasse has already unleashed the rejection of different personalities from film and TV, such as Jim Carrey (who will return to the big screen with “Sonic 2″ ).

Jim Carrey assured that the audience at the Oscars should have condemned what Will Smith did. Photo: EFE

Here is the full statement (via Variety):

“The Board of Governors has today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Rules of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy. .

In accordance with the Academy’s Rules of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being given at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and an opportunity to be heard. in advance by means of a written response.

At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Statutes and the Rules of Conduct.

Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Academy Awards were a deeply shocking and traumatic event to witness in person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize for what he experienced on our stage and thank you for his resilience at that time.

We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what happened during what should have been a celebration event.

Things developed in a way that we could not foresee. Although we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently.”