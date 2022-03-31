DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen further. Like the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday morning, the value is now 1625.1. It was 1663.0 on Wednesday and 1752.0 a week ago. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further reported, citing data from the health authorities, the absolute number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Thursday was 274,901. 268,477 new infections were reported the day before, compared to 318,387 a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 21,104,509.

According to the RKI, 279 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 129,391.