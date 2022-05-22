Will Smith was in the eye of the storm for several weeks, after having slapped Chris Rock in full live broadcast of the oscars 2022. The controversial moment originated from a joke by the comedian towards his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, the consequences of which are still taking their toll on the popular “Prince of Rap”.

However, in retrospect, the actor said that after drinking ayahuascahad a terrifying vision that seemed to have predicted what he would experience these days.

Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The moment went viral on the internet. Photo: composition/TNT/ABC

In a recent interview with presenter David Letterman for “My next guest needs no introduction” (via Cosmopolitan), Smith He began by explaining how his experience with the aforementioned drink was, whose hallucinogenic effects showed him his material possessions moving away.

“I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t work this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and all of a sudden it’s like I start to see all my money flying, and my house is flying and my career is disappearing ”, he expressed.

Seeing himself in that state of dispossession, he says he wanted to “grab” his money and his career, but he couldn’t do anything: “ My whole life is being destroyed. This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I feel like throwing up and all that, and I hear a voice say, ‘This is what f***ing life is.’”

Jada Pinkett married Will Smith because she was expecting his child. Photo: Youtube.

After this experience, the Hollywood star commented on feeling capable of achieving changes in reality: “When I came out of it, I realized that whatever happens in my life, I can handle it.”

For now, his fans hope that he can redirect his career towards success, especially now that various projects he had scheduled have been cancelled, such as the sequel to “Bright, a National Geographic docuseries, among others.