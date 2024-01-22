As of this Monday (22), Argentina is experiencing the beginning of a decisive week for the approval of the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, better known as the “Omnibus Law” (from the Latin “for all”) , a prominent project of Javier Milei's government.

During six sessions over two weeks in the plenary of the General Legislation, Budget and Finance, and Constitutional Affairs committees of the Chamber of Deputies, members of the government, deputies from different blocs, representatives of unions, employers, human rights organizations and artists participated .

According to a statement from the Office of the President of the Nation released this Monday, Milei met with deputy José Luis Espert, former member of A Liberdade Avança (coalition to which the president belongs) and currently member of the Together for Change coalition (center -right), who chairs the Chamber’s Budget and Finance Committee.

Both scheduled the work with a view to what they described as a “key week” for the “Omnibus Law”, which, according to the source, should soon have the commission's approval and then be partially vetoed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Although Milei's government said that “the law is not negotiable”, but that it would admit some aspects to improve it, for the project to advance in Congress it must have a simple majority which, after the elections held in October 2022, his group it does not have.

For this reason, the formation was forced to talk to other parties, mainly with the Republican Proposal (Pro), part of the Together for Change coalition and led by the current Minister of Security and former presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, in order to try reach agreements and introduce possible changes to the original text.

With the 664-article bill, the government wants to assume certain legislative powers and reform a large part of Argentina's economic, social and political aspects, based on the emergency the country is going through.

To date, the government has demonstrated its willingness to reduce the duration of the public emergency declared by law (from 4 to 2 years), to review the ban on meetings of three or more people, the electoral reform that would eliminate PASO elections (primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory) and the introduction of a voucher system in the educational system.

The government has the support of only 38 deputies and needs at least 91 more to reach the necessary quorum for the package of measures to begin being discussed in Congress.

As a backdrop, there is the general strike called against the “Omnibus Law” by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the country's main trade union confederation, which was joined by political parties and social organizations from various sectors, including a large mobilization in front of to the Congress building. (With EFE Agency)