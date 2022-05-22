Sunday, May 22, 2022
Floyd Mayweather boxed again, in an exhibition fight

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
Floyd Mayweather Dubai

The former boxer put on a show in the ring.

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend to meet Don Moore in an exhibition fight in Abu Dhab.

The fight was supposed to take place in Dubai at the beginning of the month, but due to the death of President Sheikh Khalifa, plans changed.

The 45-year-old former welterweight world champion put on a show in the ring, looking in great shape, with fast strokes and a lot of movement. He had fun and came very close to knocking out Don Moore, who went to the canvas in the eighth round.

Because it was an exhibition duel there were no winners, but the evening was successful

