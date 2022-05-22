Floyd Mayweather boxed again, in an exhibition fight

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The former boxer put on a show in the ring.
May 21, 2022, 07:08 PM
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend to meet Don Moore in an exhibition fight in Abu Dhab.
The fight was supposed to take place in Dubai at the beginning of the month, but due to the death of President Sheikh Khalifa, plans changed.
The 45-year-old former welterweight world champion put on a show in the ring, looking in great shape, with fast strokes and a lot of movement. He had fun and came very close to knocking out Don Moore, who went to the canvas in the eighth round.
Because it was an exhibition duel there were no winners, but the evening was successful
You didn’t know and the truth is that neither did I: today Floyd Mayweather got back in the ring and beat Don Moore in an exhibition fight in the United Arab Emirates. Very, very easy money for ‘Money’.pic.twitter.com/ypOCgTWRWG
— Huber Bustamante (@bustamantehuber) May 21, 2022
