The recent delivery of the Oscar Awards had various moments that caused discomfort among the attendees and the spectators. However, one of the most shocking events that left the night was when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, due to an unfortunate joke that the comedian made on Jada Pinkett-Smith. For this reason, the first question that many have is what consequences will there be.

Although it has already been commented that Rock will not file charges against the famous ‘Fresh Prince’, the immediate question is whether Smith’s statuette will be withdrawn. Given this, the CBS portal revealed that the Academy’s code of conduct was modified since 2017, as a result of the Me too movement.

In that sense, the organization asks its members to behave ethically and to uphold the “academy values ​​of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.”

In this way, they are “categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination” and stipulate that it is not a place for “people who abuse their status, power or influence in a way that violates the standards of decency.”

With this in mind, it also establishes that the Oscars board of directors can suspend or expel those who violate the code of conduct or who “compromise the integrity” of the organization.

In this context, sources mentioned to The New York Post portal that Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock “is basically an assault. Everyone was very shocked in the room, it was very uncomfortable. I think Will wouldn’t want to return the Oscar from him, but who knows what will happen now.”

For its part, The Sun has shared the following information based on its internal sources. “They can’t be seen as condoning violence in any way and there are some people in the Academy who think the award should be taken away for the record. Others, however, believe that he should be allowed to keep it. (…) The Academy is taking this very seriously,” they assured.

For now, The Academy has already published a message about the controversy, although it has not been decisive about the actions they will take about what will happen to the protagonist of “King Richard”, a film that gave his first Oscar to best Actor.

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

The altercation occurred when Chris Rock made an offensive comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and how he “hoped to see her in GI Jane 2”, making fun of her baldness.

