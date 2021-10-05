The multifaceted Will SmithIn an exclusive interview with GQ, he shared some interesting facts about himself. One of them was the confirmation of the open relationship he has with his wife Jada Pinkett, as he considers that “Marriage is not a prison” . He also spoke about his past and future projects in film and TV.

Will Smith revealed that he has an open relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett. PHOTO: CNN

Will, from a very young age, developed as an actor and singer, his great opportunity being the interpretation of the Prince of Rap, followed by participating in Bad boys, Independence day, Men in black, Me, robot, Hitch, Pursuit of happiness, I am legend, Hancock, Suicide Squad and much more.

Will Smith in The fresh prince of Bel-Air. Photo: Composition / NBC

There is no doubt that several of his projects were successes and other failures. Smith himself recognized it in his talk with the American men’s magazine. Men in black and the pursuit of happiness were designated as the favorites. In both films we appreciate two different artists.

Of his long list of collaborations, he only marked as the worst Wild wild west, audiovisual genre western, fantasy and adventure. The most curious thing is that the reason for his displeasure is to see himself in jeans.

“For the better (film), I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happiness. For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect tapes. (…) Wild wild west is just a thorn in my side. Seeing myself in jeans … I don’t like it. “

Captain Jim West. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

On the other hand, the film and music producer also confessed that he would like to rejoin the Suicide Squad cast, as long as their heads and their schedule allow it. Will we see him again as Deadshot?

