‘I Am Legend’, the film starring and directed by Will Smith, was released on January 3, 2008 and became one of the most successful and remembered films of the famous performer. It took 15 years for Will to finally dare to launch a sequel to Robert Neville’s story. This news, which not long ago was an open secret, is almost a fact, since the 55-year-old star confirmed it in the latest edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, in Saudi Arabia.

In the interview, the actor not only talked about the upcoming premiere, but also dared to release some good news that excited the film’s followers: Michael B. Jordan, the actor and director of ‘Creed III’, would have joined the film crew and director of the sequel. Smith commented that he couldn’t say more about it. “I can’t tell you more, but Michael B. Jordan is inside,” were his words.

What would ‘I Am Legend 2’ be about?

According to Smith, this sequel would be the alternative ending of the film. And the actor pointed out that only true fans would know that there are two endings, one that is in theaters, which shows his death, although in the DVD version the protagonist survives. It is the second version, the famous man would join forces with Jordan to create the script. Likewise, he commented that he still has to discuss it with his co-star to be able to start recording. “I have a meeting with Michael B. Jordan very soon. The script is about to be made. I’m probably giving away too much information…” were his statements at the festival.

'I Am Legend', a Will Smith film, was released in 2008. Photo: Warner.

What is ‘I Am Legend’ about?

The first film is based on the life of Robert Neville, a scientist who survives a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants. Being the only intact human, he is left to live alone in New York accompanied by his dog, with whom he wakes up every day in the hope of finding a survivor like him to find a cure with his blood type, although this put on the brink of death or contagion.