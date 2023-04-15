How to forget the first chapter of “Pataclaun” or that final episode that left the whole of Peru with its heart in its throat. Luckily, the Peruvian series created by July naters will return to the screens latin or at least that is what was announced until recently. Could its broadcast be cancelled? Although it is not expected, the reality is that this return has sparked a dispute between the aforementioned TV channel and the actors who starred in the fiction. What happened? More details below.

“Pataclaun” is one of the most famous series in the history of Peruvian TV. Photo: Latina

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Carlín: Latina cannot repeat ‘Pataclaun’

What do the actors of “Pataclaun” claim for retransmission?

One of the first personalities of “Pataclaun” Johanna San Miguel ruled on the broadcast of the series. After she raised her voice, the rest of her classmates did not hesitate to comment on the subject and make it clear that they have a request in this regard: that Latina pay royalties to the artists who starred in the extinct program.

YOU CAN SEE: How did “Pataclaun” end and why would its ending make it nearly impossible for the series to continue?

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Gonzalo Torres revealed that he did have certain debts recognized: “I have collected royalties for ‘Pataclaun’ through Inter Artis because I am associated. I do not know if it is complete or not I don’t know. That is a matter of further analysis, but it would be untrue to say that I have not received royalties,” he told Infobae.

The truth is that Latina and Inter Artis did not keep silent and both parties launched their own versions of the events.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pataclaun”: why was it cancelled? ‘Gonzalete’ clarifies the mystery after more than 20 years

Latina vs. Inter Artis: what did they say about “Pataclaun”?

After the statements of the actors of “Pataclaun”the manager of Programming and Content of Latina Television, Luis Guillermo Camacho, issued a press release, in which he expressed his surprise at the reactions of the artists in question.

“Both the actors of ‘Pataclaun’ and others who have worked in series broadcast by Latina have received their royalties by being registered with Inter Artis. It is very disconcerting that they are unaware of this clearly regulated procedure when they are lending their characters for various products,” read part of the statement.

YOU CAN SEE: “Patacomix” wanted to replace “Pataclaun”, but it FAILED: what was the series about? [VIDEO]

Given this, Inter Artis intervened in the dispute and ruled. “The television broadcasting organizations that carry out the transmission or retransmission of audiovisual works in which our clients have participated, are obliged to pay the corresponding royalties to our institution so that they are distributed among the respective actors,” they detailed.

For now, Latina and the cast are expected to reach an agreement, since the channel will broadcast the series “Very soon” (the exact date or time was not confirmed). Unless they back down, after Carlos Carlín revealed in a recent interview that there is no retransmission without payment.

#Pataclaun #return #due #lawsuits #demanded #actors #Latina #responds