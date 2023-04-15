Saimaan Norpa | In Saimaa’s norppa areas, a ban on net fishing begins on Saturday – “Ensures the survival of the six”

The fishing restrictions are aimed at the main breeding area of ​​the Saimaa norpa and are valid until the end of June.

Saimaa net fishing ban starts on Saturday in norppa areas.

The ban covers most of Saimaa. The fishing restrictions are aimed at the main breeding area of ​​the Saimaa norpa, which provides protection for the hatchlings.

The year-round restrictions and ban on net fishing, as well as the expansion of the restricted area, have secured the growth of the whitefish population in recent years at an annual growth rate of more than 5 percent.

Net fishing is prohibited until the end of June, with the exception of gill nets with a knot spacing of less than 22 millimeters, with which the fishing ban ends on June 20. More detailed content and areas of fishing restrictions can be found from the kasultusrajoitus.fi service.

“Fishing restrictions and a uniform restricted area especially ensure the survival of the fry during the first months of their lives”, fisheries biologist of the Pohjois Savo ely center Teemu Hentinen said in the announcement.

All year round in the restricted area, it is forbidden to use dangerous fishing gear for whitefish, such as line and strong wire nets and loose-mouthed seine nets and seine nets. Under no circumstances should the gully of rys, mertos and katiskas extend more than 15 centimetres.

In the restrictions that came into effect in 2021, it was also forbidden to lower the nets with vertical wires, i.e. the so-called buoyancy. In addition, fishermen must anchor their nets during open water. This is to reduce the number of Saimaa grouse getting caught in the nets.