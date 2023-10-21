‘There is room at the bottom’ will bring more than one surprise for Francesca. In the preview of chapter 330 of the famous América TV series, we can see that Mariano Pendeivis, apparently, returned to life; while, Diego Montalbán, after his hunger strike, could be in danger of death. On the other hand, Benjamín is close to his birthday and plans to celebrate with July.

What else will happen in the new chapter of ‘AFHS’ 2023? Below, we leave you our complete guide with all the details so you don’t miss anything from the popular América TV series.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 330 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 330 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ will reach its chapter 330 TODAY, Friday, October 20, 2023. According to the preview of this new episode, we will see Francesca very surprised at a possible revelation from Luigi Corleone, who seems to actually be Mariano Pendeivis. On the other hand, Diego Montalbán’s hunger strike could cost him his life.

At what time should you watch chapter 330 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Episode 330 of ‘There is room 10 at the back’ it will be issued from 8.40 pm in Peru, as we are accustomed to. This popular series of America TV It is in its tenth season, which begins minutes after the reality competition ‘This is war’ and precedes the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’. If you see the fiction was from the national territory, here we leave you the schedules to see ‘AFHS’ in other Latin American countries and Spain:

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Chile

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Diego went on a hunger strike so that Francesca would forgive him in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: América TV See also They locate a person who had disappeared in Los Urrutias lifeless in the Mar Menor

On which channel to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is an exclusive series of the Peruvian channel America TV, so all its episodes are broadcast on their screens LIVE, in prime time, from Monday to Friday. Below, these are the numbers that you must tune in, depending on the operator you have contracted, to access the signal and not miss the fiction:

DIRECTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Peruvian series ‘There is room at the bottom’ can be viewed for FREE and ONLINE thanks to the fact that America TV offers the option to tune in LIVE from its official website and application America tvGO, which is available for download on any device. On this streaming service, you will also find all episodes of previous seasons for free, just like on its YouTube channel.