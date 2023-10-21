‘At the bottom there is room’ presented one of the funniest moments of the series when Alessia found out that ‘Jimmy’ and Dolores are already starting a relationship. In episode 328 of the Peruvian production, which is broadcast on América TV, we were able to see how the hallucinations of Diego Montalbán’s daughter went far, as she imagined ‘Charito’s son with July’s friend, even with children.

All this happened after Alessia went to the polyclinic to visit July to tell her that Cristóbal is not well because he is in love with her. However, she did not imagine that at that moment Dolores was going to appear to tell her that she is already on outings with Jimmy and that she has already forgotten her. Given that, Diego Montalbán’s daughter’s mood changed and she began to have different hallucinations.

Alessia hallucinates Jimmy and Dolores in ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’

Jimmy and Dolores danced the forbidden tango for Alessia

Alessia was at Francesca’s working and, when it was time to start tidying up the room to open the restaurant, she hallucinated that Jimmy and Dolores were the diners. First there was a scene in which ‘Charito’s’ son came to celebrate that he is now dating July’s friend. Next, both appeared in the chef’s hallucination, dancing the forbidden tango from ‘AFHS’.

On the other hand, he also imagined Jimmy and Dolores at a very advanced age. Alessia was beginning to lose her mind, but what finally woke her up from that dream was seeing the supposed children of her ex and her nurse playing and running around Francesca’s.

