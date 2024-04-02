Republicans in the House of Representatives have long torpedoed new aid to Ukraine. Now speaker Mike Johnson is making proposals that are intended to convince the right-wing fringe of his group such as Democrats.

NAfter months of blockade, there was a glimmer of hope when Mike Johnson made his first concrete commitment to the terms of a possible aid package for Ukraine over the Easter weekend. So far, the speaker of the House of Representatives has refused to vote in his chamber – the budget dispute should be resolved first. After that happened just before Congress' Easter recess, Johnson now seems willing to put the next big issue on the agenda. Could new aid to Ukraine come through the American Congress in the next few weeks?

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Johnson made his determination when he said in an interview with Fox News that the issue should be addressed “immediately” next week. But that would only be one of many hurdles overcome. The remark that there would be “some important innovations” was also crucial.