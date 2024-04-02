AND

The astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for Tuesday, April 2.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

They will realize that they have more than they thought and will use their resources to their advantage. Take advantage of your talent to achieve your greatest goals. They will excel at work, allowing them to earn greater income and recognition.

Taurus

They are in a great moment in their lives, a change in destiny will allow them to grow, free themselves and achieve their dreams. They have the keys to open the doors of the world and they will know how to use them.

Gemini

It is a moment of transformation and healing, Self-knowledge and therapy will be the key. In intimacy, you will experience an awakening and explore new experiences.

Cancer

If you are single, soon love could knock on your door, They will receive several proposals. If you are in a relationship, your social life will improve your union thanks to new shared experiences.

Leo

Success will come to you, you will be able to access a higher standard of living. A group of powerful people will help them achieve the goals they have worked so hard for.

Virgo

You have to open your heart and embrace experiences that will bring you happiness, The new experiences that life will give you will show you a unique and unrepeatable present.

Pound

They will feel connected to the emotional and material legacy of their family, They will experience a feeling of wealth and power and feel ready to face any type of challenge.

Scorpion

Your social circle will grow and give you the opportunity to develop new communication skills, It's time to connect with those who inspire you to grow.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Sagittarius

Find ways to innovate in your work, that will have a positive impact on your income. Take advantage of all your talent and tools to increase your productivity. They have to think in abundance and not be afraid of scarcity.

Capricorn

Dedicate time to your hobbies, your children or love, it's just what you need right now. Remember that life is not all work, find moments of relaxation and happiness.

Aquarium

You will be able to free yourself from the past that was affecting you, take advantage of the best of your family legacy and Get rid of that which only hinders you.

Pisces

They will feel confident to speak freely and that will be positive around them, People close to you will like to be by your side because they will remove the solemnity and awkwardness in meetings.