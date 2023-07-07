Times of pain are always preceded by times of confusion… Florestan.

I have told him that I had never seen one presidential succession as far ahead as she decided Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorin July 2021, after the electoral disaster of the intermediates of that year when not only did it lose its stronghold, the Mexico Citybut the qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies that prevented his emblematic constitutional reforms: electricity, electoral and the militarization of the National Guard.

And for this reason, from then on he authorized those whom he contemptuously baptized as his capsand the arrogantly self-appointed your plungerto start the pre-campaigns for what Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrardthen Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezwhich he brought from Tabasco to the Interior, and in the end Ricardo Monrealto start their pre-campaigns making it clear that he, in addition to being president of the Republiccommander of the Armed Forces, head of the fourth transformation and leader of his party and movement, was the head of the campaign and for whom they will vote on June 2.

For this reason, two weeks ago he announced that on September 6 he will hand over to his Presidential candidate the leadership of the fourth transformation and on Saturday he took office, in the Zócalo as campaign manager, declaring that nothing and no one will be able to beat us in next year’s elections, to which must be added his repeated condemnation that the opposition this morally defeated.

Let there be no doubt, then, that he takes his victory for granted, but also that he is unaware of any eventual victory of the opposition, which would lead us to a constitutional and social conflict not seen for a century, because he will never admit an electoral defeat, as he has never recognized it in his political life.

The serious difference is that before he was an opponent and now he is the Republic President and it’s him or chaos, as they said about Luis Echeverria half a century ago.

remnants

1. XÓCHITL.- Lopez Obrador He is the first president who will define his candidate and that of the opposition. He keeps pushing Xochitl Galvez that before him it was not in these leagues. Every time he rams her, he strengthens her. What I do not know is if it will be enough for her to reach the elections on June 2, within ten months and 23 days;

2. MEXICAN.- After the ruling of a circuit court, yesterday, everything was ready so that tomorrow the President Lopez Obrador announce the creation of the Compañía Mexicana de Aviación, managed by the Secretary of National Defense. The cost of the brand and some goods is 814 million pesos; and

3. AMIGUIS.- The offensive against Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez focuses on what Lopez Obrador distanced himself from him. The strategy comes from the others caps and of the oppositionas if these pre-campaigns were defining in the presidential decision of September 6.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.

