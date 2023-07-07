Aston Martin arrives at Silverstone with the determination to redeem an apparently disappointing Austrian Grand Prix. The British team was unable to keep pace with Ferrari, the clear second force of the weekend, showing some signs of fatigue even against an excellently fit Lando Norris with his updated McLaren on a track where he has always done well.

However, the Aston Martin Team Principal analyzed Spielberg’s weekend from a different point of view, rather emphasizing the fact that they managed to bring home 21 points on a track that didn’t work in their favour, especially if one thinks that Mercedes had an even more negative weekend.

In general, Krack underlined that from his point of view the car doesn’t have huge weaknesses, an aspect he had already underlined in other circumstances, but specific tracks where it encounters greater difficulties.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I wouldn’t say weaknesses. I mean we took 21 points from the weekend. I think we have been competitive the whole time. To be honest, I think the Ferraris were faster than us, there was no way we could challenge them. From this point of view, we told ourselves that we had to maximize our position. Austria is also a bit special, it has a very, very short circuit, where little things can have a big effect. There is also a huge DRS effect on a very small circuit. So all these things play. So it’s all right, take these points, close the gap to the rival ahead [Mercedes]. Overall, it wasn’t the best weekend, but it was a good weekend in terms of points.”

Net of the subdued weekend, one positive aspect is that, according to Krack, the innovations brought to Austria seem to have worked as expected. Other updates will arrive not only during this weekend at Silverstone, but also in the next rounds before the summer break, i.e. in Budapest and Spa: “We will have some new parts here, some in Budapest, some in Spa, some in Holland, so it’s a continuous improvement.”

The theme of the difficulties linked specifically to the track is a topic also addressed by Fernando Alonso. Also for this reason, the Spaniard didn’t say he was particularly worried by Ferrari’s recent growth, mentioning how in Canada Aston Martin was actually the second force of the weekend. Also

“AND [un discorso] Interesting. And it’s not wrong. This observation is correct. We wish we could get out of it, to be honest, but we’ve seen it happen again. Austria is a very, very special circuit. There are these three hard stops, and then there’s the climb, turn three, where the road isn’t very straight,” explained Krack.

Aston Martin F1 Team Team Principal Mike Krack speaks to the media Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Then there’s the DRS effect, the high speed corners, two left and two right. We haven’t been particularly strong over the years, but this year we have been much stronger than last year. But I think, in terms of relative pace, Fernando is right. And there are many analyzes to be done to try to get out of this situation”.

If we take the first part of the season, Aston Martin is the team that has shown the best level of consistency in the small group also formed with Mercedes and Ferrari, especially in the race. The Red has often been competitive in qualifying, but over the long distance in various circumstances it has shown all its limits by switching to the role of third force, while the home of the Star has often been unfriendly, paying above all for the poor performance over the flying lap.

Only recently has the Silverstone team shown some negative signals between Spain and Austria, but nevertheless Krack wanted to underline what was the path of Aston Martin, which at the beginning of last year was fighting to avoid the last position on the grid.

“First of all, I think this discussion is really enjoyable. Because, considering where we come from, we’ve come a long way, now we’re discussing how to fight Ferrari and Mercedes. I think we shouldn’t forget this. I think we’ve had less variation so far [in termini di prestazioni] in this season. I think Ferrari struggled a little more at the start. I think even Mercedes struggles sometimes where we wouldn’t have expected it. All in all, I think the changes have been minimal, which perhaps also shows that the car doesn’t have a major weakness.”