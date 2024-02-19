Actress Melissa Paredes (33 years old) broke the hearts of many followers of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' by saying goodbye to her character 'Patty' and the series in December 2023. However, the model also left fans of the production of America TV hinting that 'Patty' will return for the eleventh season in 2024.

Even your partner, Anthony Arandawho accompanied her on the program 'Mande qué mande', assured that she wanted to share the good news, but preferred that Paredes do so and thus confirm said rumor.

Will Melissa Paredes return to the series 'Al Fondo al Sitio' in 2024?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were invited to the América TV program 'Mande qué Mande' in its Monday, February 19, edition to share details of their relationship. However, during a portion of the interview, the drivers María Pía Copello, Mario Hart and La Carlota They had information about the possible return of the model to 'There is room at the bottom.' What did she answer?

“I can only say that Patty can give surprises. All I can tell you is that the phone has rang. I really wish you all the best, the entire production is incredible and I know that like every night they are going to entertain all the Peruvian families,” revealed the popular Patty, and closed her response with a “there will be signs”. Thus he left the possibility of returning for the eleventh season.

What happened to Melissa Paredes' character in the last episode of 'AFHS'?

In the last episode of season 10 of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', broadcast on December 22, 2023, the long-awaited wedding between Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera) and Patty Pichilingue (Melissa Paredes) took place. However, everything fell apart when the 'Fish Face' told her fiancée to her face that he did not love her, and then left the ceremony in search of Macarena Montalbán, with whom he had always been in love. her.

In 'AFHS', Patty had to be comforted by her mother, Katty, and 'Charito'. Photo: América TV

This led Patty to burst into tears and see her hopes of forming a future with Joel, with whom she was madly in love, destroyed. Now, with a possible return of the young woman, we could see in her plot how she tries to win back 'Charito's' son or perhaps get revenge on him for rejecting her at the altar.

When is the premiere date for 'AFHS' season 11?

The series 'Súper Ada', starring Maricarmen Marín, is only in its 25th episode out of a total of 60. It is scheduled to end on Friday, April 5 and airs at 8:30 p.m. This schedule is close to that of 'At the bottom there is room', which suggests that its release date could be April 8.

However, another production on the air, 'Luz de Luna', by Michelle Alexander, would also be broadcast and could be an obstacle to the premiere of 'AFHS'.