‘At the bottom there is room 2023’ will premiere a new chapter in which the great kermese profondos will take place for Félix and Zulimar who suffered the Mabel Wilson scam. On the one hand, we can see how Jimmy sees that Remo shows him the photo that Alessia posted on her Instagram with a text that says ‘The best creative duo’. Given this and seeing them so excited, Charo’s son challenged his ex-girlfriend to a round of arm wrestling while Montalbán’s daughter will be attentive to what is going to happen. In addition, Cristobal he will invite people to play shots and he realizes that July is spying on him through the window.

If you want to know what will happen in this new chapter of ‘At the back there is room 10’do not stop reading this note where you will know all the details of the series of America TV and how to see it in a way FREE ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’

When does chapter 297 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ premiere?

Chapter 297 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premieres TODAY, Friday, September 1. According to what can be seen in the preview, Jimmy explodes with jealousy when he sees that the photo that Alessia and Remo took at Francesca’s has been one of the most commented on on his social network. That is why he did not hesitate to challenge him in a duel of forces in the great kermese of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’.

What time does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×297 premiere?

‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ is broadcast on the screens of channel 4 or better known as América TV from 8:40 p.m. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and you do not want to miss this exciting chapter, we leave you the schedules according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Part of the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sito 2023’. Photo: TVO Lima

Where to see chapter 297 of ‘There is room at the bottom’?

‘In the background there is room’, chapter 297, will be available for viewing through America TV. This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, airs live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’ and just before the series ‘Luz de luna 3’.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ FREE ONLINE?

Maybe you are part of the public of ‘At the bottom there is room’ that you can’t see for America TV the series and you don’t want to miss it, you have the option of doing it for free and online through the official website of the television channel. Also, in the app America TV GOyou will be able to enjoy all the episodes that you have missed and be aware of the premieres throughout the week.