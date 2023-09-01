Sa recipe? “Schaffe!” It’s not about work, says Helmut Schlotterer in greeting, the High German word is too simple for him. The beautiful Swabian “creation” sums it up better for him: “The creative stuff is in there.”

Alphonse Kaiser Responsible editor for the department “Germany and the World” and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Magazin.

And this Swabian entrepreneur has been creative for half a century: on Thursday he will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Marc Cain brand at his company in Bodelshausen. For the evening, the dress code “Sparkling Chic” is announced at the foot of the Swabian Alb. He himself is easy to spot among the 500 guests: silver hair, white dinner jacket, black bow tie – the man knows how fashion can look.

Norwegian, Russian and English can be heard on the shuttle bus to the celebration at the headquarters. Celebrities have also traveled a long way: actress Diane Kruger came all the way from Paris, and model Karolina Kurkova was flown in from Miami, where she lives with her husband and three children. The hype on the red carpet is great. Presenter Frauke Ludowig stays there with her daughter Nele until the photographers really don’t feel like it anymore.



Diane Kruger guest in Bodelshausen on Thursday

:



Image: dpa



The recipe for success: Marc Cain is detached from the trend

Karolina Kurkova in a zebra-print pantsuit; many women in bright green; the floor covering and the marquee are clad in leopard skin, with rows of rosettes on a yellowish background: isn’t that all laid on a bit thick?

“Strong colors and eye-catching prints – that’s a recipe for success here,” says Munich fashion consultant Sabine Player. “The collections are independent and detached from the trend.” That’s exactly what the customers like, as the sales figures show. The lady among the guests, who appears as a zebra in the back and a leopard in the front, really overdid it with the animal appropriation. On such an evening you might have to decide for one or against the other.

Colorful celebrations are doubly popular on the evening of a day that keeps the fashion scene in suspense because of the news that the Lala Berlin brand has had to file for bankruptcy under self-administration in the distant capital – another sign that German fashion companies are slipping more and more into the crisis , while the French luxury groups are already reporting record numbers again.



Frauke Ludowig and her daughter Nele on Thursday at the gala in Bodelshausen

:



Image: dpa



Marc Cain was the name of a Canadian business partner

Helmut Schlotterer is one of the few exceptions – like Wolfgang Grupp with Trigema in Burladingen, just 30 kilometers away, and Hugo Boss in Metzingen, 40 kilometers away. The Corona crisis also cost all of these Swabians sales, with Marc Cain it went downhill from around 249 million euros (2019). But this year, the proceeds in Bodelshausen should again be in the direction of 300 million euros. The most successful German fashion does not come from Berlin, but from the provinces, also thanks to reasonable quality and economical prices.







Schlotterer actually wanted to be an architect. But the reputation of the father, a knitting manufacturer, was louder. So the son studied textile technology in Reutlingen and business administration at a commercial school in Munich. He invented his brand in 1973 in Carpi near Bologna, where he developed his first knitwear collection. For his young company, with which he soon took over his father’s knitting factory, he used the name of a Canadian business partner: Marc Cain sounds as cosmopolitan as Strenesse, Mustang, Escada, s.Oliver, Cinque – all German brands.

Some of them have already died, Marc Cain will continue. After the fashion show – which in 50 designs goes from fauna to flora to the evening theme – the 77-year-old, who has no children, says that the planned employee foundation will hopefully be in place by the end of the year. “I’m going to give this company away to the employees,” he exclaims. The employees exercised the right to vote for this original construction among the guests – and cheered exuberantly.