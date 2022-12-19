“At the bottom there is room” he continues to subject his characters to unexpected love soap operas. Since July arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas and went to work in the family home maldini–Montalbanfans began to associate her with Cristobal (Franco Pennano). Will there be a future there? La República spoke exclusively with the actress Guadalupe Farfán, who plays Charito’s niece in the América Televisión series.

Guadalupe Farfán spoke exclusively with La República and told more details about her character in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Rodrigo Escurra

“AFHS”: Will July and Cristóbal have a romance?

So far, there have only been small rapprochements between July Y Cristobal. In fact, the last chapters have shown the son of Diego Montalbán formalizing a somewhat forced love affair with Catalina, for which the fans have more enthusiastically demanded that ‘Crisly’ come true.

However, Farfán has a not so encouraging answer, at least for now.

“ The truth is something that is not known because it has not yet been written, but in any case (things) are already happening. . (…) Now that everything about Catalina’s kiss is happening, July is seeing Cristobal with different eyes. I think July’s feelings towards Cristóbal are also more noticeable”, the artist began in dialogue with La República.

With this in mind, it is only exposed that July and ‘Cris’ could be close and far from a courtship (yes, that contradictory and unpredictable).

New advance of “In the background there is room”, chapter 126

For now, we do not know what direction the script of “At the bottom there is room” for there to be something between Cristobal and July. A new preview of chapter 126 published by América TV has shown that the boy is still following his relationship with Catalina.

Likewise, July seems to be far from forgetting the young man, as she is heard thinking that Alessia’s friend is not a good person for Diego’s son.