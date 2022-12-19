In September of this year, during a Ubisoft space event, the French company confirmed multiple games of Assassin’s Creed Developing. one of these was Codename Jade, which will be a mobile experience inspired by the culture of China. Although the company is not yet ready to give many details, a series of closed tests were recently carried out, from which material has been leaked.

Since the last few hours, multiple videos about Assassin’s Creed Jade They have emerged on social networks, clearly showing gameplay, history, characters and endless details of this project. One of these leaks shows us the character creation process followed by about 15 minutes of gameplay, where we can see the protagonist protect the village of Yongning from the attackers.

The other takes place in the city of Yangzhou. Here we can see the player taking a leap of faith before stealthily infiltrating the district governor’s residence to find and steal a permit.

For its part, Ubisoft has remained silent about these leaks, and it seems that they do not intend to share information at the moment. In this way, we only know that, officially, Codename Jade is being co-developed by Tencent for the mobile market.

In fact, Jade it looks pretty good. Although the control scheme is somewhat strange, I cannot deny that, considering that we are talking about a mobile game, this Assassin’s Creed has the potential to be a great title for this platform.

Via: VGC