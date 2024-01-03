The one between Jack Black and the world of video games is a love story that seems to have just begun. The well-known actor lent his voice to the evil Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. film, released in 2023 and has long spoken of his desire to make a film about Red Dead Redemption.

In the last few hours, however, his name has been linked to another video game film: the Minecraft movie on which Jason Momoa, an actor known for the role of Aquaman in the DC films, is working. The storm was triggered a photo published by Black on his Instagram profile.

The actor born in 1969 decided to read up on the sandbox developed by Mojang and publish a photo about it on social media: we highly doubt that this is a coincidence, also because the image was also reposted by the official account of The Game Awards.

Many rumors focus on a possibility leading role in Momoa's film for Black: would you see him in the role of a hypothetical Steve? Probably few actors of his level have such a connection with the gaming world.

We are waiting for new information regarding this much talked about film: the pieces that are slowly appearing certainly make it worthy of our attention.



