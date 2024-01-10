Did they iron out rough edges? Dayanita would reappear on the screens of atv after leaving Jorge Benavides' comedy program in the middle of last year due to indiscipline problems that were exposed by both parties. However, it seems that the leader of 'JB en ATV' and the well-known performer have resolved their differences. What happened? Find out all the details in this note.

What happened between Dayanita and Jorge Benavides?

Dayanita would return to the program 'JB on ATV' as part of his cast. It is important to remember that the actress gained great popularity in the more than five years that she was part of this space. Despite this, her dismissal from her show was quite high in the media due to the constant disciplinary offenses that Jorge Benavides revealed that he had forgiven the performer.

However, all this would have remained in the past after Trome sources confirmed that Dayanita would have reconciled with comedian Jorge Benavides, who would have given her a chance again on his program.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, the recordings of the comedy program, which is currently on vacation, would have started today, Wednesday, January 10, and would be returning to the screens very shortly.

What did Jorge Benavides say about Dayanita's dismissal?

After the scandal after Dayanita's departure from 'JB en ATV', Jorge Benavides He came forward to reveal that it was he who made the decision to separate her from the cast, due to having incurred various offenses with her co-workers, as well as with the production of the program.

“Yeah. I was the one who took her out of the place where she was. Thanks to the program and me, she got as far as she did, from being a totally unknown person, she became a popular person, loved and admired by thousands and thousands of people. This person, when she decides to withdraw from the program, has not even had the delicacy to approach me to say thank you. So, a person who does not thank you for what you have achieved with them is an ungrateful person,” Benavides stated.

What happened to Dayanita and Topito in 'El reventonazo'?

After the famous ampay of the comedian Topito with a woman who was not Dayanita, both met again on Ernesto Pimentel's program. The well-known interpreter could not help but demonstrate how affected she was by the images of 'Magaly TV, La Firme'.