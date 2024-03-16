Yahaira Plasencia She was interviewed by a radio program and during that conversation she revealed details of her private life. The singer did not hesitate to answer the questions asked about her motherhood. Her responses generated controversy on social networks, since Plasencia, despite not being so interested, already had names for her future children.

Notably Yahaira Plasencia He recently also spoke about his ex-partner Jefferson Farfán, who has become a father for the fourth time. Although the singer pointed out that she is single, she assures that she wants to be a mother at the right time. What are the names she chose and how was she inspired by them?

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about being a mother?

Yahaira Plasencia She was interviewed on a radio program La Inolvidable, in which she commented that for now she is not looking to be a mother, but some of her followers speculated that she wants to be a mother because of a photo she uploaded with her cousin's newborn son. However, the singer also admitted to being delighted with the little baby. “My cousin just gave birth and I love her little son, his name is Adam and I just uploaded it to the networks and everyone said 'Yahaira wants to be a mother'. I don't have anyone to be a mother with now, I don't. So please no, not right now“, he expressed.

What will Yahaira Plasencia's children be called?

Yahaira Plasencia She said that at the moment she is not looking to be a mother. The host asked her if she had thought about the names and how she saw herself in that future stage. “I don't know, I imagine that's a unique feeling that only us women feel. In this case, I'm not a mother yet, it's not in my plans, but yes… At some point it happens in my life, which I hope will happen, of course, later… I would like to name it Bayola for a movie and the girl called that, I said 'what a beautiful name!' So, Bayola my daughter, and if she is a man Francois. I already have the names ready for when it happens. The only thing missing is the dad, having the desire and making it happen,” she added with a laugh.

Who was Yahaira Plasencia's last partner?

Yahaira Plasencia He was with the also singer Jair Mendoza. Through a statement in instagram, Plasencia confirmed the end of his sentimental link with Mendoza. “This is a very thoughtful decision by both of us and made by mutual agreement. It goes without saying that there remains a relationship of maximum respect and affection in the name of the time we share as a couple and that I wish you all the success in the world in everything you do.” start,” said the salsa boat at first.