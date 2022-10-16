Spain.- This Sunday the Classic Spanish between Real Madrid and Barcelona and it was a more than special moment for the rapper Drake who in collaboration with the Catalans and Spotify reached the shirt of the Spanish team. For this game, the streaming music company decided that the singer’s logo should appear on the shirt, which caused astonishment and some rejection from some part of the fans for not liking the idea very much.

But for Drake it was one of the best options and with it he also decided to put all faith in the team of the Barcelona who bet a little more than 800 thousand dollars because the Catalan side won the Clásico Español. Through his social networks, it was possible to see the bet some time before the start of the match and where it was appreciated that he bet that they would beat Real Madrid convincingly.

Unfortunately for the rapper, this situation was not the best for him and he had to accept that he had lost a large sum of money because Barcelona fell at the Bernabéu. The curious situation that Drake experiences every time he reveals that he supports a team in a public way quickly became popular, since for years that club has not won and has to accept defeat.

Although not everything was bad for him because he also made his bet on English football where the rapper bet Arsenal against Leeds where the Gunners team was victorious and highlighted his great profit although it was not what he could have invested with him Barcelona. Drake is not unknown to sports because in addition to soccer he also has interventions in the NBA with the Raptors where he is a shareholder of the team.