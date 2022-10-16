Jovem Pan and Maria Gabrilli (PSDB) should also dedicate space to the PT on Twitter after linking the party to the Celso Daniel case

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) granted, this Sunday (16.Oct.2022), the right of reply to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the profiles of Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Mara Gabrielli (PSDB) and on the radio Young pan, after the channels publicized PT’s associations to the murder of the former mayor of Santo André (SP) Celso Daniel. Here’s the intact of the decision (354 KB).

Minister of the Court Maria Claudia Bucchianeri determined that Lula’s answer must be aired for 2 days on the senators’ Twitter profiles and for 4 days on the YouTube channel of the radio’s Bauru (SP) branch. Young pan, under penalty of a fine of BRL 50,000. The PT campaign must present the recording within 2 days, with a maximum duration of 30 seconds.

Gabrilli, then running for vice president on the senator’s ticket Simone Tebet (MDB), said in an interview with Young pan on September 28 that Lula paid not to be named as “murder mastermind” by Celso Daniel. The content was reproduced by the profiles of Flávio and Zambelli. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cited the case on September 30, during a live on social media, and called Lula “gangster”.

Also on September 29, Bucchianeri ordered the removal of the interview videos from social networks (here is the intact – 65 KB of representation). The minister was based on a July decision by the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who also ordered publications with false news involving the PT and the death of the then mayor to be excluded.

Lula commented on Bolsonaro’s accusation of linking the former president to the murder of Celso Daniel during the presidential debate held by Network Globe promoted on September 29.

“Celso Daniel was my friend. Celso Daniel was the best public manager in that country. He was called by the city hall to coordinate my 2002 program. TST [o correto é TSE, Tribunal Superior Eleitoral] just took down the lying lies website [sic] of your family who were today on the digital network about celso Daniel”, declared Lula.

Lula’s defense alleged propagation of disinformation by requesting the right of reply. The text presented by the campaign, which should be used in the recording, can be reduced, but not enlarged, according to the decision.

Read in full: