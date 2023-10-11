In terms of talent he is one of the strongest on the planet, but his physical fitness, his understanding with Irving and the average quality of Dallas do not work in his favour. Will he be able to reverse the trend?
“I want to win the NBA title. But I wouldn’t mind the MVP either.” Luka Doncic says it with shining eyes, in the press room of what he has called home for years: the WiZink Center in Madrid. His Mavs have just lost to Real Madrid in what should have been his match, the match he’s been waiting for all summer, the return home.
#Doncic #MVP #year #Heres