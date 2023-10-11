Terminator – Dark Fate: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 11 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Terminator – Dark Fate, a 2019 film directed by Tim Miller, will be broadcast. It is the sixth film in the Terminator saga and a direct sequel to Terminator 2 – Judgment Day, ignoring the subsequent chapters. The film sees the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger as protagonists, alongside Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1998, three years after defeating the T-1000 and averting the rise of the Skynet artificial intelligence, John Connor is killed by a T-800, sent from the future before Skynet’s cancellation, under the eyes of his mother Sarah Connor . In 2020, an enhanced human soldier named Grace and a male Terminator model, “Rev-9,” appear in Mexico City after traveling through time to find a girl named Daniella “Dani” Ramos, the former with the objective of protecting her, the second with that of killing her. The Rev-9, which reveals incredible shape-shifting abilities capable of taking on the appearance of objects and people, as well as being able to divide into two autonomous bodies, attacks her in a factory, but Grace’s intervention allows the girl and her brother Diego to escape. After a ferocious chase with a bulldozer, which ended with Diego’s death, the Terminator cuts off the escape of the cyborg and the girl, but is repelled by Sarah Connor who arrives at the last minute. She found refuge in a motel, she Sarah explains that she found them because she receives anonymous messages on the locations of the Terminators arriving on Earth. Since neither Skynet nor John exist in Grace’s future, she reveals that humanity will be threatened by a new Artificial Intelligence called “Legion”, which will take control of the planetary servers causing a nuclear holocaust (similar to what Skynet would have caused in the old future), and that the Rev-9 seeks to kill Dani as she is linked to the future of the human resistance.

Terminator – Dark Fate: the cast

We have seen the plot of Terminator: Dark Fate, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Linda Hamilton: Sarah Connor

Arnold Schwarzenegger: T-800 / Carl

Mackenzie Davis: Grace

Natalia Reyes: Dani Ramos

Gabriel Luna: Gabriel / Rev-9

Diego Boneta: Diego Ramos

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Terminator – Dark Fate live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 11 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.