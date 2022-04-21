The clash between video card manufacturers has expanded upwards, with the monster RTX 3090 Ti, and downwards, going far beyond the common entry-level RTX 3060 and AMD RX 6600. Given the problems arising from the chip crisis and by miners, production has pushed further downwards, in order to sell something to the public.

So we arrived at the RTX 3050 and RX 6500, cards indicated for HD and little else but AMD has gone further, with RX 6400 which, as you can imagine, is far from suitable for gaming. Intel is also about to enter this entry-level “entry”, with Arc Alchemist A310 or at least this is what comes from the Enthusiastic Citizen leaker who, however, so far, has practically got everything right.

The new (and possibly) A310 should therefore precede the A580 and A750, with Intel expected to hit the wide-ranging market as early as this summer.

Source: Videocards