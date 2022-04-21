If fans ever thought that Johnny Depp would return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, this will not be possible. The actor, who is in the middle of a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, spoke about his future and how the role of Jack Sparrow is no longer in his mind.

Depp, who achieved his global star status with his portrayal of the pirate captain in 2003, walked away from the saga after Disney cut him off from the project following Heard’s first accusations of domestic violence.

With the trial in progress, and with Johnny Depp already testifying before the judge, the interpreter responded to the actress’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, if his legal situation cost him the job he had agreed with Disney, which involved a new movie of ” Pirates of the Caribbean”. He said yes.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, that If Disney came to you with 300 million dollars, nothing in this world would allow you to work with them again? Correct?” Depp replied: “That’s true, sir, not even for that amount.”

In the trial, the defenses of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ruled on the fight that occurred on March 8, 2015. Photo: Daily Mail

Under cross-examination, Rottenborn sought to show that Disney had already made the decision not to feature Depp in a future film before Amber Heard wrote her op-ed.

The lawyer showed a Daily Mail news story from October 25, 2018, where it is mentioned that Johnny Depp was “out of the role of Jack Sparrow”. The actor responded that he “wasn’t aware of that,” but wasn’t surprised considering “Disney was trying to cut ties with him to be safe as a company.”

What is the chronological order of “Pirates of the Caribbean”?

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

What was Johnny Depp’s first movie?

Perhaps there is still someone who remembers that the first film in which the chameleon Johnny Depp was seen was in the mythical “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Which actors almost became Jack Sparrow?

Among the first candidates was Hugh Jackman; in fact, he was proposed by the co-creator of the saga Stuart Beattie. However, Disney thought he wasn’t famous enough to star in “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Another well-known actor who was on the list before Deep was Matthew McConaughey, since he resembled Burt Lancaster, a celebrity who was the inspiration for the first sketch of the script, but the idea was rejected.

Disney’s condition for Depp to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

We Got This Covered previously reported that the actor could return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 under a condition imposed by Disney. “If Johnny Deep wins the case”, it would be proposed by The House of Mouse to see Captain Jack Sparrow again on the big screen.