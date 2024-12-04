He new traveler information record It is already a reality. Thus, after being extended on several occasions, the regulations have come into force this Monday, December 2 and mean that hotels, travel agencies, campsites and in general any tourist accommodation will have to provide the Ministry of the Interior your customers’ data through a computer platform.

The tourism sector has shown its rejection of the measure for requiring a high volume of data, which would result in a longer waiting time when checking in at the accommodation. In addition, tourism companies have also denounced a possible incompatibility with the European Union regulations. However, the Ministry of the Interior has indicated that “for now” they will not ask for more information than “those that are already being collected”.

What data will ultimately be requested from clients?

At first, the regulations established that tourism companies had to collect much more personal customer data. This included, in addition to those already registered previously, the identification document support number, full address, town of residence, landline telephone, mobile telephone, email, number of travelers and the relationship of relationship between travelers in the event that one is a minor.

However, after backing down, he finally “Interior will not require more data of Royal Decree 933/2021 that are not currently being collected”, they detail from Europa Press. In this way, as has been done now, tourist accommodation will only have to register the name, first and second surname, sex, date of birth, country of nationality, identity document number, type of document and date of issue.





A new platform for registration

The main novelty lies in the way in which the data is recorded. If until now these were communicated to the National Police, Civil Guard, now it will be to the Ministry of the Interior through a new digital platformSES.LODGINGS. Although the regulations apply to the entire national territory, there are exceptions in the communities of Catalonia and the Basque Country, which will continue to communicate the data to the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Ertzaintza, respectively.

Which companies does it affect?

This new regulation It doesn’t just affect hotelshostels and pensions, but also to tourist apartments, rural houses, travel agencies, campsites and tour operators and digital platforms that act as intermediaries. In addition, it should be noted that “responsibility for the veracity of the guest’s data will be the host’s,” they explain from the hotel software company, Civitfun.

