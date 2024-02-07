Pagani is, as they say these days, cooking. In the past, they would say that Pagani is hatching a plan or cooking something up. The Italian supercar brand posts a video on Instagram asking what your favorite music is. That of the car brand is the sound of a screaming V12 engine in a track car.

Unfortunately we don't get to see the Pagani in full. For now we will have to make do with an image of the car from the side, with a black cloth over it. This shows that it has a very long rear wing that is almost reminiscent of old Le Mans racers. Would Pagani also participate in the Hypercar class at Le Mans or should we stop dreaming?

What is quite certain is that this is the sound of a new Pagani V12 track car. The sounds are unmistakable and the images we see in between are of circuits such as Imola, Barcelona and Abu Dhabi. In addition, Pagani says that the construction process 'right on track' is. Unfortunately, the shots of a track in a French town are missing. Enjoy the singing V12 below.