Mexico City.- Álvaro Morales affirmed that he had the project to lead Club América to be champion of Mexican Soccer. After being left out by the eternal rival, Chivas de Guadalajara, last Sunday in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023, the ESPN journalist asked to be the new technical director of the club in Futbol Picante.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
