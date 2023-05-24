Joaquín Sabina, this Tuesday night during his performance at the Wizink Center in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

Sabina’s thing on Tuesday at the wiZink Center in Madrid was an act of faith, a return from the afterlife in a striped jacket, polka dot shirt and dark morning suit, but without a shroud. The reappearance of a black angel without a hint of a saint, but a revered idol, willing to pay homage and remove a thorn. The miracle of the resurrection worked together with his most faithful parish, the one from Madrid, since he sang that testament in which he made it clear before the notary of the songbook: “When death comes to visit me, do not take me to the south where I was born, here I am.” lived, I want to stay here, let’s say I’m talking about Madrid…”.

Death has haunted him, yes, on more than one occasion, but it has not taken him away. And here he continues, at 74, as an enlightened hustler willing to challenge the culture of cancellation. An analog loophole gifted for metaphor, the broken voice that in the still cracked peaks of him bellow for aging without dignity, as he claims in Feeling it a lotone of his last songs.

He came from the Royal Albert Hall and surely there, in London, the memory of the subway crossed his mind and the times when he would get a few pence at the South Kensington or Picadilly stops passing his cap. When I was younger It was the song that opened the concert and welcomed an audience before whom the Andalusian preferred, to begin with, to sit down.

Two more songs he sang in that way: Feeling it a lot and I deny everything. The first gives the title to the documentary that she shot with Fernando León de Aranoa. In it, she Sabina laments that she will never again compose anything that can compare to the more than memorable handful of masterpieces she created before the door of the 21st century opened. But she is wrong. I deny everything He walks at that level, as a true compendium of authenticity and cynicism. The choirs of the respectable, verse by verse, showed that the faithful have already incorporated it into the repertoire of the greats.

In it, as in his most transparent confessions, he exercises that genuine talent of the high priest of authenticity without makeup and dares to say what many of us would like to say and do not dare. That is why Sabina is a global heritage in Spanish of a humanity alien to dystopias and the era of GTP chat. Through her voice, her chords and her rawness, who hasn’t dropped a hint that goes from the crude to the outright romantic? We should keep this in mind at a time when Shakira has become the queen of spite without her trivial outburst reaching the heels of a monument of the Sabinian genre like Closed for knock down, that he did not sing in his comeback.

After denying everything, the teacher stood up to spread white lies supported by his shins and away from the edge of the precipice. In the half-empty glass, the stage lighting led one to think that tequila had been served, but no, he didn’t mind confessing that it was water either: “What a shame! With what has been a… ”, he said. Before, he had confessed that the previous concerts of this new tour of America, Europe and Spain were taken as an exercise in preparation for that night of joy and defiance of fate, that of his reappearance in the city that causes the most anxiety and happiness for the Time: Madrid.

But the public had already welcomed him as its most anointed guru of high and low passions. The delivery was maximum. A carnal ecstasy of blasphemous chords for a time of contention and new dogmas, chanted like a subversive coven against what is correct. If he fell again, the audience would have jumped into the ravine with him. If, as it happened, he came up, everyone would follow him from Madrid to heaven.

May in need of water is a good month to come back to life in the place where many times you have been left for dead. And Joaquín Sabina has let the sentences go by, it is not known if by mistake or of his own free will. The case was to travel through The boulevard of broken dreams and remember Chavela Vargas in a concert where there was rock, rumba, mariachis and corridos by the musician and his band of seven players: Mara Barrios (voice), Jaime Asúa (guitars), Pedro Barceló (drums), Laura Gómez Palma ( bass), Borja Montenegro (guitar), José Misagaste (sax, clarinet, flute) and Antonio García de Diego (keyboards, guitar).

He took his breaks and let Mara Barrios sing I want to be an Almodóvar girl, The most beautiful song in the world to Garcia de Diego or The case of the platinum blondeor to Asúa. “Today, before you, I do not change myself for anyone,” she proclaimed when she returned. Not even for who inspired him so young and so old, “Like a Rolling Stone…”. I would like Bob Dylan to phrase like Sabina. Or to be cheered on when he proclaims: “So, no goodbye guys for now…”.

That glorious chain of twilight confessions opened the way to a part of the repertoire for which many would want to burn him at the stake. Even so, or precisely because of that -“for saying what I think without thinking what I say”-, Sabina has insisted on still singing the cupcake either With you. Nobody resisted in catharsis mode to chant that tribute to prostitution or that: “Because loves that kill, never die.”

And much less to fear drowning in the subordinates of 19 days and 500 nightsthat song tied to a succession of commas that gives the album its title -along with Mediterranean, by Serrat- the most brilliant of pop in Spanish. Alejo Stivel, who produced it, silently contemplated the ritual among the public. Silent and, without a doubt, in the midst of astonishment, he listened to that torrent of voice over a throat that he helped free. It was one of the reinventions accepted and endorsed by him in half the world, prior to the current one, in which Leyva accompanied him with the compositions and Benjamín Prado in the lyrics. That one made in 1999 moved Sabina and made her the owner of a new, even more daring and transgressive personality: “You can listen to my snot,” he told Stivel, hearing himself naked, frank and worthy of Chavela when the producer brought him the mockup of the recording at his house.

then they came City fish, However, Princess, Wedding Night, And they gave us ten… In the end, pills not to dream He closed the night of cars with another horny wink at fate: “If what you want is to live a hundred years, don’t live like I live.” There was nothing to regret this time. It was all a celebration, that of the father of all nonsense, embraced by his legitimate children in the city that he most adores.

