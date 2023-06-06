According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Gianluca Benincasa could become a new contestant of the eighth edition of the Big Brother VIP. To bring out a clue was the mysterious meeting between the ex-boyfriend of Antonella Fiordelisi and Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Although, close to the summer, the transmissions of the Mediaset networks are paused, some curiosities have already emerged on the web regarding theeighth edition of the Big Brother VIP. In detail, it looks like Alfonso Signorini have already selected a competitor for the new season of the reality show. The person concerned is Gianluca Benincasa, former boyfriend of Antonella Fiordelisi who participated in the most recent edition of the format broadcast on Canale Cinque.

To spread that news have been i two social detectives, Alessandro Rosica and Deianira Marzano. So the first announced it scoop:

Gianluca, Antonella’s ex boyfriend, is doing everything to be a GF. If he enters I think it’s really a defeat for Alfonso, etc… I don’t think they’ll do him this favor but knowing the TV… we’ll see.

Instead, as regards Deianira Marzano, the latter has published a photo which demonstrates the meeting between Alfonso Signorini and Benincasa. According to reports, the two were in a disco lido in Salerno. These are the words listed in the note:

Signorini with Gianluca, Antonella Fiordelisi’s ex. This photo is from Friday in a disco lido in Salerno.

We are currently unaware of thereliability of this news as neither Gianluca Benincasa nor Alfonso Signorini have released any declaration regarding the matter. Will the conductor and Antonella Fiordelisi’s ex-boyfriend break the silence? We just have to find out!