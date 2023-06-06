Potenza, accident on the state road: car crashes into a lorry, two Stellantis workers died

Tragedy in the province of Potenza, where two people died and another was injured in an accident on the 655 Bradanica state road.

The victims are two workers from the Stellantis plant in Melfi. The two workers were during the shift change in a small car, which crashed head-on with a truck and then ended its race against a guardrail.

According to Anas, due to the accident, which took place near Lavello around 2 pm, transit along the state road was “temporarily forbidden”. In addition to the 118 health workers, the Anas teams and the police forces also intervened on the spot to allow “the restoration of the road network in the shortest possible time”.

In a press release, Fiom-Cgil denounced the dangerousness of the road, used to reach the industrial area of ​​San Nicola di Melfi, “asking for adjustments for the intensity of traffic, including for heavy vehicles”. According to the regional secretary Giorgia Calamita “it is the whole industrial area that has been completely abandoned, as unfortunately also reported following the death of Rossella Mastromartino, run over when she left work on 18 December 2021. To date, nothing has been done to guarantee safety for the hundreds of male and female workers who risk their lives on these roads every day. Unfortunately today we find ourselves mourning the umpteenth victims. We ask the Basilicata Region to take action to intervene urgently so that similar episodes no longer occur “.