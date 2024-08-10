Considering that the new The Witcher is in development at CD Projekt RED, which we can currently call The Witcher 4 but which will probably have a different name, represents in all respects a new start, the question remains as to whether Will Geralt of Rivia be present or not? within the game, and on this we have an answer from the official voice actor of the character.
Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt in the video game series, was a guest in a new Fall Damage video in which he gave his opinion on the new game in the series: well, The Witcher 4 will have a new protagonist, but Geralt of Rivia will still be present inside it, apparently.
He is not intended to be the main character and we do not yet know how much space he will have in the new chapter, but the voice actor has clearly stated that he will be present, although he then wanted to leave the question hanging, making us think that he could also be lying (but with a mysterious smile).
Words by Doug Cockle, voice of Geralt
As we can see in the video below, starting at around minute 7:20, Cockle directly addresses the issue and immediately says that Geralt will be present in the new The Witcher.
“Witcher 4 has been announced,” says the voice actor, “I can’t say anything about it, what we know is that Geralt will be in the game.”
“We don’t know how much yet, and the game won’t focus on Geralt, so it won’t be about him this time, and we don’t know yet who it is focused on“, Cockle further reported. “I haven’t seen any scripts yet,” the voice actor clarified, “I couldn’t even say if I had.”
However, it seems that Geralt will be present in some way, perhaps as a secondary character or simply as a presence of some kind, while the story will focus on something new, starting a new narrative arc.
In the meantime, we learned that The Witcher 4 is being developed closely with Epic Games to also improve Unreal Engine 5, which makes clear the importance of the new CD Projekt RED game also from a technological point of view, and that it will arrive before the remake and the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, but the wait is still long.
#Geralt #Rivia #Witcher #official #voice #actor #answers #question
Leave a Reply