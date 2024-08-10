Considering that the new The Witcher is in development at CD Projekt RED, which we can currently call The Witcher 4 but which will probably have a different name, represents in all respects a new start, the question remains as to whether Will Geralt of Rivia be present or not? within the game, and on this we have an answer from the official voice actor of the character.

Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt in the video game series, was a guest in a new Fall Damage video in which he gave his opinion on the new game in the series: well, The Witcher 4 will have a new protagonist, but Geralt of Rivia will still be present inside it, apparently.

He is not intended to be the main character and we do not yet know how much space he will have in the new chapter, but the voice actor has clearly stated that he will be present, although he then wanted to leave the question hanging, making us think that he could also be lying (but with a mysterious smile).