Will Final Fantasy 16 ever come out on Xbox Series X and S? There are no official announcements about it yet, but in the last few days some rumors have emerged that the announcement was certain and imminent. So the journalist of Windows Central, Jez Corden, wanted to ask the fateful question directly to Hiroshi Takai, the game’s director which is currently promoting the arrival of the PC version in September.

We will talk about it again in the future

When asked directly: “Will Final Fantasy 16 ever come to Xbox?”, Takai responded by leaving the door open to the hopes of fans who play on the Microsoft ecosystem: “We’re taking one thing at a time, so I can’t reveal anything about our future plans. All I can say is that it’s something I’d love to happen!“In short, it is not an official confirmation, nothing is said, but the suggestion that something is moving is quite clear, also because otherwise he would have simply denied the possibility of conversion and would not have expressed such a desire.

After all the relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft have improved a lot in recent years, so we imagine that a broader collaboration was born than the one limited to the launch of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series X and S. After all, the Japanese publisher must try to expand its market, after the failure of the strategy of exclusives granted to PlayStationwhich has been to the great detriment of its most important intellectual properties.

While we wait to find out more, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 is coming out on PC on September 17, 2024. It will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you want, there is already an official demo that you can play.