Another story of medical malpractice that this time had a happy ending thanks to the timely intervention of another hospital. A woman went to the emergency room after experiencing severe stomach pain and repeated vomiting. It was here that she was discharged for the first time without a diagnosis.

Here’s what happened next.

She goes to the hospital for pain and vomiting but is discharged without a diagnosis

The story we want to tell today took place in Apulia where, a few days ago, a 60-year-old woman complained of severe pain in the stomach and several episodes of vomiting. The lady then decided to go to the emergency room in Saint Catherine Novella of Galatina.

The doctors listened to her symptoms, but then decided to leave her without a definitive diagnosis. The woman then returned home, but the vomiting episodes did not stop and pains they got worse day by day, so much so that she couldn’t eat.

Luckily, her daughter decided to accompany her to another hospital, the one in They run away. It is precisely here that an event occurred that no one had taken into consideration. The lady in fact received a cold shower that somehow saved her life.

He discovers he has bowel cancer and undergoes emergency surgery

THE doctors of the Scorrano hospital decided to be more meticulous than their colleagues and therefore subjected the woman to various tests, including a tacIt was precisely this last test that revealed the worst, namely the presence of a cancer rather extensive in the intestinal area.

We therefore opted for a emergency surgery which fortunately was successful, without causing trauma or injuries that could in any way compromise the health or life of the patient. Obviously, however, all this has not fallen under the statute of limitations. The woman’s family and the Apulia Region they reported the event that occurred at the Galatina hospital.

The governor of the region will take care of all this Michael Emilianowho ordered an inspection at the hospital in Puglia to verify what happened that day. Emiliano declared that they will be taken measures towards all those who have made mistakes. This is because a hospital must be professional and give due attention to each patient.