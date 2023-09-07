Square Enix has “no plan” For make Final Fantasy 14 a free to play: Speaking with Eurogamer, director Naoki Yoshida clarified that the game will continue to require a monthly subscription. That said, Square Enix is likely to continue expanding the already impressive free trial.
“I believe the free trial will continue to be expanded, but at the moment we have no plans to make the client itself free“said Yoshida.
“Since a huge amount of time and money has been invested in expansion packs, revenue from expansion pack sales is still very important to continue making expansions.” [come Dawntrail] of this magnitude. We would like to constantly aim for the best also from a commercial point of view to continue creating lots of content to be enjoyed.”
What is included in Final Fantasy 14 free mode
Final Fantasy 14 currently offers players a huge amount of content in its free trial version, allowing new users to play until you reach level 60. This easily takes tens of hours, which could become hundreds if you really want to do everything that is available in the free version.
This aspect will also continue to be expanded, too. The cap will increase to level 70 when the Dawntrail expansion releases in the summer of 2024.
