Square Enix has “no plan” For make Final Fantasy 14 a free to play: Speaking with Eurogamer, director Naoki Yoshida clarified that the game will continue to require a monthly subscription. That said, Square Enix is ​​likely to continue expanding the already impressive free trial.

“I believe the free trial will continue to be expanded, but at the moment we have no plans to make the client itself free“said Yoshida.

“Since a huge amount of time and money has been invested in expansion packs, revenue from expansion pack sales is still very important to continue making expansions.” [come Dawntrail] of this magnitude. We would like to constantly aim for the best also from a commercial point of view to continue creating lots of content to be enjoyed.”