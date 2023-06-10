L’Xbox Games Showcase it will be broadcast tomorrow with lots of news for green-crossed players. One of the most desired games is undoubtedly the new one Fabulous for PC and Xbox Series X|S, which has long since disappeared from the radar. According to the latest rumors, Playground Games’ RPG will carve out a leading role during the Microsoft event, a hypothesis that Andy Robinson now seems to confirm.

The owner of the VGC magazine and ex-member of Playtonic, published a few hours ago a tweet that reads “I reckon the Xbox conference tomorrow is going to be fablelous” which would seem to be a clear reference to Fable.

Clearly this is not a confirmation and perhaps the journalist used this pun only to play a joke on his followers. In any case, it must be said that this is not the only clue: even according to GameReactor sources, the PlayGround Games game will be at the Xbox event, together with Persona 3 Reload and Avowed.

Will it be true? We’ll find out in just over 24 hours: the Xbox Games Showcase airs at 7pm tomorrow and of course the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it will be at the forefront to follow and comment live with you on our show Twitch channel.