Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico registers a fall in its value against the Mexican peso. The us currency This sixth month of the year is maintained, falling to 17 Mexican pesos, which implies that the green ticket loses value again against the national currency. For some months the Mexican peso and the dollar they maintain a pressure that registers a significant drop in the currencies.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Saturday June 10, 2023 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $17.3093 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of buy in $16.8563 and of sale at $17.7623which represents an increase in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the aforementioned website reports that the dollar registers an increase in comparison to the last day of yesterday of the -0.02%which is equivalent to -0.0027 of a decrease in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -1.11%, equivalent to -0.19, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of -1.85% equivalent to -0.33.

It is important to highlight that the price of the dollar, as well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by global values, in which the currency is located, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market. as well as within the country the value that each bank offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national overview of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $17.4085 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) $17,284 pesosthis according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.