Physician Stefan Kluge from the University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) believes in improvement in terms of the coronavirus. © Axel Heimken / dpa

Hamburg is no different from the rest of Germany. The corona pandemic outshines everything and causes problems. That will soon come to an end, says a doctor. How so?

Hamburg – Corona. Corona again and again. From new infections to busy hospitals and new variants to measures to contain the virus – this is also a determining topic in Hamburg every day.



But everything is getting better. Says at least a man from the field. Why Hamburg from April 2022 according to Professor Dr. Stefan Kluge from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) can breathe deeply, reveals 24hamburg.de *.

First of all, there is no improvement in sight in Hamburg as far as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned: the incidence is rising steadily, even in the metropolis on the Alster and Elbe. The competent authorities can no longer follow up on reporting and registering the cases, so the real ones Incidence figures in Hamburg are likely to be higher than the authorities assume*. In addition, the contact tracking in Hamburg no longer works to the extent to which it should. the Okmikron variant is also the dominant form in the Hanseatic city* of the coronavirus. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.