Home page politics

divide

Protest in La Paz against the introduction of a corona vaccination pass. © Radoslaw Czajkowski / dpa

Bolivia is tightening the corona measures and wants to make a vaccination certificate a prerequisite for access to supermarkets, for example. This angered parts of the population.

La Paz – Numerous farmers in Bolivia have demonstrated against the planned introduction of a vaccination certificate.

In addition, the men and women in predominantly traditional clothing demanded the resignation of Health Minister Jeyson Auza in front of the Ministry of Health at the government seat in La Paz, as reported by the Bolivian newspaper “El Deber”.

Accordingly, the demonstrators threatened street blockades if the government did not lift two decrees, according to which, among other things, supermarkets, banks and universities can only be entered with a corona vaccination pass and a PCR test. The leaders of the citizens’ committee of La Paz’s twin city El Alto called for a nationwide strike, as the newspaper “Página Siete” reported.

more on the subject Rio is now planning a New Year’s Eve party – but slimmed down Has the caregiver infected residents with the wrong vaccination certificate? Further game cancellations in the Premier League

“We are not living in times of dictatorship,” “El Deber” quoted the farmers’ representative Pedro Laruta. The vaccination is an individual decision. He was not vaccinated and he could not be forced. “The people know how to protect themselves,” said Laruta, referring to traditional medicine.

The Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca also recently had himself vaccinated against corona for the first time after long discussions, with reference to traditional medicine and two previous corona infections. Choquehuanca and six ministers tested positive for Corona, according to government information on Tuesday.

In Bolivia, an Andean country with a high indigenous population, in which many also trust natural remedies, a total of around 697,000 confirmed corona infections have been recorded and more than 20,000 deaths related to the pathogen have been recorded. The country with eleven million inhabitants recently reached a peak for a week with 60,801 new corona infections, among other things in view of the spread of the Omikron variant. dpa