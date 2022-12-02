Since the beginning of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the television series has shown the Gonzales as a very united family, despite the obstacles they have had to face. Among the hardest moments they have come across, the death of Doña Nelly is one of those that still remains a shadow for several of the characters, especially for Gilberto Collazos.

The patriarch, played by Gustavo Bueno, has mentioned on constant occasions the great emptiness generated by not having his ‘Palomita’ by his side. In fact, on more than one occasion he has talked about meeting her soon. Is it possible that we are close to that moment?

Gilberto’s scene in “AFHS” that alarms fans

In one of the recent episodes of “AFHS”, the affable don ‘Gil’ called Charo (who now works at Diego Montalbán’s restaurant, Francesca’s) to ask him for a lentil recipe. The mother of the family mentions that it was not her turn to prepare lunch, but Joel’s.

At that moment, the man answers that he is replacing the boy in the kitchen, since he had to do something else and could not take care of the chores. But what was that other thing? The old man simply couldn’t remember.

“I just want to remember,” said Collazos after Charito told him that it was not necessary for him to pressure himself for something that did not come to mind at that moment.

Although the subject did not go further, it was a rather worrying sequence for the viewers. The alarms went off due to the possible departure of the actor Gustavo Bueno from the series, as these would be the first signs of a bitter goodbye to one of the most beloved characters in fiction.