KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine has exported around 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from 25.8 million tonnes shipped in the same period of the previous cycle. , showed data from the Ministry of Agriculture of the country this Friday.

The volume included over 6.9 million tonnes of wheat, 9.7 million tonnes of corn and around 1.5 million tonnes of barley.

After a nearly six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea were unlocked at the end of July through an agreement between Moscow and Kiev brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in a video, said the deal allowed Ukraine to export nearly 13 million tonnes of agricultural products.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest around 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, due to land loss to Russian forces and lower yields.

Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and David Ljunggren)